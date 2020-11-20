Former Indian national Kabaddi team captain Anup Kumar will celebrate his 37th birthday today (November 20, 2020). The Haryana-born athlete is one of the most popular sportsperson in the country and has led the national team to several gold medals and World Cup trophies. Anup Kumar is nicknamed ‘Bonus ka Badshah’ due to his extraordinary skills of taking bonus points. So as the superstar turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Born in Gurgaon, Haryana, Anup Kumar developed a love for Kabaddi from a very young age while playing the sport in his school days. In the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Kumar was the captain of U Mumba and played with the franchise for five years. In 2018, the kabaddi star joined Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Lesser-Known Facts About Anup Kumar

Anup Kumar was born on November 20, 1983, in Palra, Haryana

Anup Kumar has won gold medals with India at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games

In 2016, Anup Kumar captained India to the Kabaddi World Cup

He was awarded Arjuna Award in 2012 for his achievements in the sport

Anup Kumar is employed as a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Haryana.

Anup Kumar announced his retirement from the sport on December 19, 2018 after completing 15 years. Following his retirement, Kumar became a coach, leading Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi League season 7.

