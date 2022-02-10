The Pro Kabbadi League 2021-22 will have the match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi. The match will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru and will have a start time of 07.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall have the live streaming and online telecast details of the PKL 2021-22 match but before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the match. This is the second time in the season that the two teams are coming across each other. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The last time they met each other, Dabang Delhi registered a comprehensive win. Dabang Delhi had won 52-35 in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 match. Dabang Delhi is placed on number three of the PKL 2021-22 points table and is doing quite well in the tournament. Last year's finalist Bengal Warriors haven't done well so far. They are placed on number 10 of the points table. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

Where To Watch U Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi live online streaming.

