Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC match will be happening at the PKL 2021-22 match at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But first, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. So Haryana Steelers are unlikely to change their team combination. Vikash Kandola will be the player to watch out for as he scored 17 points in the last game. Meetu had supported the captain in the previous game. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Haryana Steelers is currently placed on number eight of the points table with 23 points in their kitty. The team will be looking to carry their winning momentum in this game too. Placed on number three of the PKL 2021-22, Dabang Delhi looked a bit out of form in the last game. This is particularly about Naveen Kumar did not feature in the last game that actually left the team struggling in the raiding department. The defence also looked a little lacklustre and they will be looking to iron out all their flaws ahead of the game.

Where To Watch Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC, live online streaming.

