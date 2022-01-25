Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans lock horns in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 match on Tuesday, January 25. This match will be played at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru and is set to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). For live streaming online of Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans and live tv telecast you can scroll down. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

It is contest between sixth placed and bottom-placed teams. Haryana Steelers are sixth on the PKL 2021-22 points table with six wins from 13 matches. Telugu Titans have played as many matches by they have managed to win just one game this season thus far.

Where To Watch Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans live online streaming.

