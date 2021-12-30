Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba are set to take on each other in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 match on Thursday, December 30. The match, like the other games, would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru. After losing to Gujarat Giants in their first game, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won two matches on the trot--against Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha and are looking to be in good form at the moment. They are fourth on the standings with 11 points from three games. U Mumba on the other hand, have one win, one loss and a draw in their last few games in the competition. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

In terms of head-to-head statistics, U Mumba currently lead with nine wins in 17 games. Jaipur Pink Panthers have six wins with the other two results ending in draws. Take a look at live streaming details of this match.

Where To Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba live online streaming.

