Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls will face off against each other in the latest game of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 16, 2022 (Saturday) at 08:30 PM IST as both teams look to climb up in the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls contest is a clash of table toppers. Bengaluru Bulls are on top of the team standings with seven wins from ten matches. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are on third place with six wins from nine matches.

Where To Watch Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls live online streaming.

