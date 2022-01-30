Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers go head to head in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Sunday, January 30. The match takes place at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The game has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, if you are looking for 2021-22 PKL live streaming online and live tv telecast you can continue reading. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Patna Pirates are currently placed on third spot in the PKL 2021-22 points table while Jaipur Pink Panthers are on ninth spot. This will be the 13th game of the season for Pirates while Panthers will be playing their 14th match.

Where To Watch Patna Pirates vs Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Patna Pirates vs Pink Panthers on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Patna Pirates vs Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Patna Pirates vs Pink Panthers live online streaming.

