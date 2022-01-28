Patna Pirates would be in action against Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Friday, January 28. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The game has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both sides have strong defences in the competition and it would be interesting to see who comes out on top. Patna, who have won the title thrice, are currently sixth on the points table with 40 points. Tamil Thalaivas on the other hand, are languishing at the tenth spot and need a desperate change in fortune to keep alive their hopes of making it to the top four. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

They need to start winning matches from here on after having played out two draws in their last four games. Patna Pirates are heading into this clash with a loss in their last match and they would seek a return to winning ways as well. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

