Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi face-off in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Monday, January 24. This match would be played at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru and is set to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). For live streaming online of Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi and live tv telecast you can scroll down. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Dabang Delhi start as favourites to win this clash as they are placed second on PKL 2021-22 points table with seven wins from 12 matches. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have won five out of seven matches.

Where To Watch Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi live online streaming.

