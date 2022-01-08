U Mumba will take on Telugu Titans in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 08, 2021 (Saturday) at 08:30 PM IST as both teams aim for maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far and will be aiming to register a win with different objectives in mind. U Mumba will be hoping to get back into the top four of the team standings Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are looking to climb up from the bottom spot and begin a late charge for the playoff spots.

Where To Watch U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of U Mumba vs Telugu Titans on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch U Mumba vs Telugu Titans live online streaming.

