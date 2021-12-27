UP Yoddha will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the latest round of matches in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The PKL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on December 27, 2021 (Monday) at 08:30 PM IST as both team look to climb up in the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 8 live streaming details can scroll down below for details. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

UP Yoddha bounced back from their opening day defeat against Bengal Warriors with a narrow win over Patna Pirates and will be aiming to build on this result. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers also emerged victorious in their previous league game after defeat on the opening day and will hope to continue that winning run.

Where To Watch UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2021 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).