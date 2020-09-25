NBA players paid tribute to late Super Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by wearing “white lace collars” ahead of their matches in the basketball championship. The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, wore black robes with a variety of white collars in a touching tribute to the late justice, who championed women’s causes and fought for equality. The “white lace collars” was a throwback reportedly inspired by RBCG’s wardrobe. Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020 (Friday) after battling pancreatic cancer. She was 87 at the time of her death. Donald Trump Pays Respects to Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to a report from Babylonbee, LA Lakers took to the NBA court on Thursday wearing black robes with a variety of white collars to pay their respects to the later Supreme Court judge. Reportedly, the players chanted “RBG” before the match began. Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87: Here are Inspiring Quotes from The Renowned US Supreme Court Justice.

"Yeah, RBG was an amazing person," LeBron James was quoted as saying after their match. "I have her biography right here and I totally read it right before the game. She was a judge. That's cool, I respect that. Judges judge things and not everyone can do that. She believed in Black Lives Matter and being on the right side of history and stuff."

Meanwhile, Lakers’ power forward Anthony Davis also shared his joy in paying tribute to the late Ginsburg. "It's good to honor her today with these lacey things. Commissioner Adam Silver and President Xi Jinping told us to wear them so we did. I just took this little doily thing from under a table lamp at my mom's house and cut a hole in the middle. Easy,” he was quoted as saying.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American jurist, who served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1993 until her death. Ginsburg was the second woman to serve in the US Supreme Court after Sandra Day O’Connor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).