Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will face each other in game 6 of the NBA 2020 Finals. The clash will be played at the AdventHealth Arena in Orlando Florida on October 12, 2020 (early Sunday morning). Lakers currently hold a 3-2 lead in the potential seven-game series and after a narrow in game 5, Heat will be hoping to take the fixture in the championship round. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of LA Lakers vs Miami Heat, NBA 2020 Finals, can scroll down below. LA Lakers, Other NBA Players Paid Touching Tribute to Late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Here's Fact Check Behind This Viral News.

The main concern for LA Lakers ahead of the clash remains the fitness of star man Anthony Davies as he struggled in the previous game with a nibble but should be fit to go. LeBron James has been nothing short of sensational in the final until now and will hold the key if Lakers are to secure yet another championship. Jimmy Butler has played a crucial role in both of Heat’s wins in the finals and would be hoping to replicate a similar kind of performance in this match as well. NBA Finals 2020 Meme Templates: Funny Images to Make Hilarious Jokes That Only True Sports Fans Will Understand.

When is LA Lakers vs Miami Heat, NBA 2020 Finals Game 6 Basketball Match? Know Match Time, Venue, Schedule

The Game 6 of NBA 2020 Finals between LA Lakers and Miami Heat will be played at the AdventHealth Arena in Orlando Florida on October 12, 2020 (early Sunday morning). The game has a scheduled time of 05:00 am as per IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of LA Lakers vs Miami Heat, NBA 2020 Finals Game 6 Basketball Match?

Sony Pictures are the official broadcasters of NBA in Indian and will telecast the finals as well. Fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to get the free live telecast of LA Lakers vs Miami Heat, Game 6 of NBA 2020 Finals.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of LA Lakers vs Miami Heat, NBA 2020 Finals Game 6 Basketball Match?

As Sony Pictures are the official broadcasters of NBA in India, the finals will be shown on the OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can tune onto SonyLiv app or SonyLiv website to catch the live streaming of LA Lakers vs Miami Heat, Game 6 of NBA 2020 Finals.

