EPL 2020-21: Everton vs Manchester City Postponed After COVID-19 Outbreak.

India were brilliant on Day 3 of the 2nd match against Australia as they look to be in complete command. Australia are 133/6 and currently lead by 2 runs with Pat Cummins and Cameron Green on the pitch. The duo need to play a sensational knock if they are to get the hosts out of a difficult situation.

New Zealand have also taken a step closer to a victory against Pakistan after display on Day 3. The Kiwis lead the game by 192 runs and will be looking to get some quick runs on the board on the penultimate day of the game and get Pakistan to bat once again.

Jamshedpur FC moved into the top four of the Indian Super League points table after inflicting a second-consecutive defeat on Bengaluru FC. Stephen Eze scored the game’s only goal. Speaking of EPL, the game between Manchester City and Everton has been postponed after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the City camp.