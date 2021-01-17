India will resume their innings on 62/2 when play resumes on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test match on January 17 (Sunday). Stumps was called early on day 2 of the Test with the final session of the day washed out due to rain and poor condition of the ground. India still trail Australia by 307 runs with captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Meanwhile, we bring you all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and the latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important sports news you need to know. Mohammed Azharuddeen’s Bucket List: From IPL Dream to Representing India in 2023 World Cup, Kerala Sensation’s Wishes Go Viral (Watch Video).

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Assam upset Bengal by 13 runs with captain Riyan Parag leading from the front with a wonderful 77 run-knock from 54 deliveries, which included five boundaries and as many maximums. Pritam Das then ran through the Bengal middle-order to lead Assam to their second win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. In other matches, Ishan Kishan once again proved with the bat as he smashed 60 from 36 deliveries to guide Jharkhand to their second successive win in the tournament. Tabraiz Shamsi Shares Video of Tight Security As South Africa Arrive in Pakistan for Bilateral Series After 14 Years.

Hyderabad FC held Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw in the Indian Super League. The draw kept Mumbai City on top of the points table and took them six points clear at the top while Hyderabad also consolidated their fourth place in the table. Sunday will be a doubleheader day in ISL 2020-21 with Jamshedpur FC playing NorthEast United FC in the first match and FC Goa facing ATK Mohun Bagan in the second in a battle for the top four.

Manchester United will travel to Liverpool sitting three points clear on top of the Premier League points table and standing with an opportunity to realistically mount a title challenge. Barcelona will play Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final chasing their first title of the season and desperate to win it after going trophyless last term. Stay tuned for more news.