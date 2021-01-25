England and Sri Lanka continue their action on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at the Galle International stadium. The visitors currently trail by 42 runs in the game. Meanwhile, we bring you all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and the latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Juventus Beat Bologna 2-0 to Close Gap on Serie A 2020-21 Leaders AC Milan.

Football action continues with the Indian Super League’s latest round of fixtures as struggling Chennaiyin FC take on league leaders Mumbai City FC. Sergio Lobera’s team will be looking to take a step forwards towards securing their place in the playoff stages of the competition. Pakistan Cricket Live Streaming and TV Telecast to be Available on Sony in India After PCB Signs 3-Year Deal With the Broadcaster.

Sports action further continued with games in Big Bash League. Adelaide Strikers take on Sydney Thunder as both teams chase Perth Scorchers, who currently occupy the top spot in the league. Both teams are currently in the top four and a defeat could be critical during this late stage of the tournament.