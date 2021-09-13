Lewis Hamilton met with a nasty collision at the Italian GP 2021 with Max Verstappen and the video of the incident is making rounds on social media. As a result both racers were ousted from the race and Daniel Ricciardo won the title. Now Hamilton addressed the press after the race and this is when he said that he was quite surprised that Max didn't even check up on him after the collision as during such incidents, one actually wants to make sure of the guy is okay. Lewis Hamilton Reacts to Collision With Max Verstappen During Italian GP 2021, Says 'Halo Stopped the Crash From Being a Lot Worse'.

Hamilton said, "I did see Max get out and just walk by and I felt that was a little bit surprising, because ultimately when we do have incidents, the first thing we want to make sure is that the guy that we collide with or crash into is OK." However, the Mercedes racer explained that it was good that he could get out of the car. Verstappen was asked on why was he didn't he go to check up on Hamilton to which he said, "Lewis was fine, he was still trying to reverse. I was already out of the car. When you're not fine, you're not doing that."

Post this collision, Max Verstappen was blamed for same and was handed over with a three-place grid penalty at the next event. Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen took to social media and reacted to the incident.

