British Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has been tested positive for COVID-19 virus and will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix. Last week, the formula one star underwent three COVID-19 tests which came negative every time. However, he felt mild symptoms on Monday (November 30) morning and eventually tested positive. "The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to take part in this weekend's Sakhir GP," Mercedes said in a statement. Lewis Hamilton Creates History With Seventh F1 Title; Twitterati Hails the Legend.

"Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme. However, he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive. Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest," the automobile company added further.

Fortunately, the 35-year-old is fit and fine other than having mild symptoms. However, his replacement for weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix is yet to be announced.

"Lewis is now isolating in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain. Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery. We will announce our replacement driver plans for this weekend in due course," Mercedes said further in the statement.

