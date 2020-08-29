Born on August 29, 2020, in Allahabad Major Dhyan Chand was known for his extraordinary goal-scoring feats, in addition to earning three Olympic gold medals, in 1928, 1932 and 1936, during an era where India dominated field hockey. He was also known as the Wizard and the Magician Major Dhyan Chand was known for his control on the ball. His influence extended beyond these victories, as India won the field hockey event in seven out of eight Olympics from 1928 to 1964. Now let’s have a look at five quick facts about Major Dhyan Chand.

Major Dhyan Chand's birth date 29 August is celebrated as National Sports Day in India every year. The awards like the prestigious Khel Ratna are bestowed to the deserving sports personalities on this day.

Chand joined the Indian Army at the age of 16 and this is when he took up hockey as his interest. Prior to this, he had no serious inclination towards any sport. Although he loved wrestling.

After serving his duties in the day time, the former Indian athlete would only get time to pursue his interest in the moonlight. He would be spotted practice the sport in the night and was thus nicknamed ‘Chand’ by his fellow mates.

Dhyan Chand went on to become the leading goal-scorer at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. Throughout the tournament, Dhyan Chand scored 14 goals.

According to reports, Chand had turned down Adolf Hitler’s offer after the Berlin Olympics 1936. The dictator had offered him German citizenship and also a place in the hockey team. India had beaten Germany 8-1 in the finals of the tournament wherein Dhyan Chand had scored a hat-trick.

Dhyan Chand's contribution to Indian hockey has been quite huge. His skills have been glorified in various in anecdotes. He scored over 400 goals in his career, from 1926 to 1948.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).