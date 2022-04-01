Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2022 as they look to register their first win of the season. The clash will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 02, 2022 (Saturday) at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standart Time). Ahead of the IPL 2022 fixture, we bring you the MI vs RR betting odds along with the favourites. MI vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

The record champions kicked off their season on an underwhelming note as they lost to Delhi Capitals. However, MI will have Suryakumar Yadav back for this game and that should strengthen their batting. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals were sensational in their victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad with the captain himself shining and will be aiming for a similar performance. Suryakumar Yadav Returns to Mumbai Indians Squad After Injury.

MI vs RR Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Mumbai Indians are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of MI to come away with maximum points from the encounter. MI have the odds of 1.72 in their favour while RR are a 2.10 underdog.

MI vs RR Win Predictions

MI vs RR (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Mumbai Indians are tipped to come away with a win from the encounter. MI have a 55% chance of winning the encounter compared to RR's 45%. Mumbai also lead the H2H record with 13 wins in 25 games against Rajasthan.

