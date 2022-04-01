Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 9 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The MI vs RR encounter in IPL 2022 will take place at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 02, 2022 (Saturday), with a win probability of 55% & 45%, respectively. Meanwhile, fans searching for MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2O22 clash can scroll down below for details. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first game of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, the inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals had an excellent start to the IPL 2022 as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 61 runs. The Mumbai-based franchise will be mindful of the blunders they made in their previous game and prepared to carry out what they are known for while Rajasthan Royals will be eyeing their second win of IPL 2022. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

MI vs RR, Dream11 Team prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Jos Buttler (RR), Ishan Kishan (MI) and Sanju Samson (RR) could be picked as the wicket-keepers.

MI vs RR, Dream11 Team prediction: Batters – Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Shimron Hetmyer (RR) can be the batsmen in your Dream11 team for MI vs RR.

MI vs RR, Dream11 Team prediction: All-rounders – Kieron Pollard (MI) and Daniel Sams (MI) could be selected as all-Rounders.

MI vs RR, Dream11 Team prediction: Bowlers – Trent Boult (RR), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and Prasidh Krishna (RR) can be picked as the bowlers.

MI vs RR, Dream11 Team prediction: Jos Buttler (RR), Ishan Kishan (MI), Sanju Samson (RR), Yashashvi Jaiswal (RR), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (MI), Daniel Sams (MI), Trent Boult (RR), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and Prasidh Krishna (RR).

Ishan Kishan (MI) can be named as the captain of your MI vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) can be selected as the vice-captain.

