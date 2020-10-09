Here’s a piece of good news that will bring a smile to the F-1 fans in India as Maharashtra is all set to get a new race track. The speedway is all set to be built near Pune and will have a couple of long straight and 12 turns. The Nanoli Speedway is designed by F1 driver Karun Chandhok and Driven International and the track will feature asphalt and grass run-off areas. It will host events for Nanoli Country Club members. The final track is expected to be 2.928km long and a stimulated lap using a Jaguar F-Type gives a lap time of 1min 21.6sec.

Talking about the speed circuit, the configuration of the same would be 2.788km long. It will feature 14 turns and the track can also be further divided into shorter West (1.425km) and East (1.463km) configurations. The speedway will be featuring seven turns on the west and eight turns on the east. The off-road will have features like pit building with VIP lounge, paddock and car garage as well as a museum. Karun Chandok shared the design of the speedway on social media.

Very proud and excited to have helped the @DrivenInt team with the design of India’s latest race track “Nanoli Speedway” that has now received @fia approval! 🇮🇳🏁 #GoodPeople #GoodLocation pic.twitter.com/k8RcEHkrYZ — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) October 8, 2020

The track has already received approval from Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). The track is expected to get ready by the end of 2021. The track is already FIA Grade 3 approved but will only get the license after its completion.

