Sitting fifth in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025, Noida Kings will take on the league leaders Kashi Rudras on August 28, in the ongoing second edition of UP T20 League. The Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 league 2025 match will be the second time these two teams will lock horns this edition, with the latter winning by 88 runs, with Karthik Yadav starring with four wickets for his side.

Noida Kings have managed to win three matches out of seven, but have been rather sporadic in their performances, notching up two two-match losing streaks already. Kashi Rudras, on the other hand, are leading the UP T20 League 2025 points table, and managed to earn a six-match winning streak before losing against Kanpur Superstars in their last game.

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 2025 Details

Match Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Date Thursday, August 28 Time 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Noida Kings will look to challenge table toppers Kashi Rudras in UP T20 2025 on Thursday, August 28. The Kings vs Rudras UP T20 League 2025 match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Noida vs Kashi live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Kanpur vs Lucknow UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Expect a quality game of T20 cricket with two in-form teams squaring off.

