The third season of the highly successful Uttar Pradesh T20 League is back in action, with the six-team competition being held between August 17 and September 6. Meerut Mavericks are the defending champions, having won UP T20 League 2024 in a thrilling final, and will kick off the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 season with the tournament opener against Kanpur Superstars. The participating teams - Meerut Mavericks, Noida Kings, Kanpur Superstars, Gaur Gorakhapur Lions, Kashi Rudras, and Lucknow Falcons - will take on each other in a total of 34 matches, including 30 league and four playoffs. On Which TV Channel Andhra Premier League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Andhra Pradesh Twenty20 Competition Season 4 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Apart from the UPT20 League 2025 tournament opener, which started at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), all other matches will take place at 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM, respectively, with the league stage consisting of all double-headers. All matches of the UPT20 League 2025 will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The tournament will see several superstars take the field, including Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Dhruv Jurel, Karn Sharma, and Karthik Tyagi, to name a few. On Which Channel The Hundred 2025 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch 100-Ball Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Details

Series UPT20 2025 Date August 17 to September 6 Time 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network

How to Watch Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025. Hence, fans can watch the UP T20 Competition 2025 live telecast on Sony Ten 3 Hindi. For Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Live Streaming in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 series in India. So, the UPT20 League 2025 matches will live stream online on the Sony LIV app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches.

