In the first Premier Live Event (PLE) after WrestleMania 41, WWE Backlash will set the tone for World Wrestling Entertainment's second biggest event, SummerSlam, which for the first time will be a day-night affair. WWE Backlash 2025 will be held at

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, which will be the 20th edition of PLE, since its debut in 1999. The Backlash 2025 PLE will feature as many as four champion matches, where the main event will see the undisputed title go up for grabs. WWE Backlash: All You Need To Know About Upcoming Wrestling PLE

In the main event, champion John Cena will face off against hometown hero Randy Orton, which will be the former's first Backlash since 2009, and also his last. The Men's US Championship match will be a fatal four-way to determine the winner. Meanwhile, both Women's and Men's Intercontinental title matches will be singles contests. In India, WWE Backlash will start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 11.

Where to Watch WWE Backlash 2025 Matches in India?

Sadly, due to a lack of an official broadcasting partner of the WWE in India, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of Backlash on TV. For the live streaming options of WWE Backlash 2025, scroll below.

How to Watch WWE Backlash 2025 Matches Free Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans can find an online viewing option for WWE Backlash on the Netflix app and website, which will require a subscription. Netflix are the new digital partner for World Wrestling Entertainment in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).