Patna Pirates are set to face Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday, February 15. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Patna Pirates are flying high this season as they are currently the table-toppers and ensured their qualification for the playoffs. What's more, is that they are currently on a winning streak of six games and are looking good to keep that going. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are fifth on the points table with 60 points from 20 games. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Patna Pirates had defeated Telugu Titans convincingly in their previous match while Bengaluru Bulls got the better of Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the game.

Where To Watch Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls live online streaming.

