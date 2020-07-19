Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny celebrates his 65th birthday today (July 19, 2020). Binny played as an all-rounder and has represented Indian in 27 Tests and 72 One-Day internationals. He was also a part of the Indian squad which defied odds and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup in England, the first in the countries history. So as the Indian great turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup Win: 12 Trivia Facts About India vs West Indies Final.

Born in Bengaluru, India, Roger Binny made his debut for the national side in the first Test of the 1979 home series against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Binny was a brilliant swing bowler and one of the best fielders in the team at that time. Along with his bowling prowess, he was a very able batsman lower down the order and has played some crucial knocks for the national team.

Lesser-Known Facts About Roger Binny

Roger Binny was born on July 19, 1955, in Bengaluru India.

Roger Binny made his debut for India in 1979 against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

He was the first Anglo-Indian to play for India national cricket team.

Roger Binny was part of the 1983 World Cup Winning Indian team.

At the 1983 World Cup, Roger Binny was the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets

Actor Nishant Dahiya will play the role of Roger Binny in Bollywood film named 83, which is based on India’s World Cup win in 1983.

Roger Binny Was Coach Of India U-19 Team Which Won The Under-19 World Cup In 2000.

In 2012, Rogger Binny became a national selector.

