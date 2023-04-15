In a piece of big news for WWE fans, Roman Reigns' next Undisputed WWE Universal Title match has been reportedly confirmed. Earlier WWE announced that Saudi Arabia's Jeddah will be hosting a pay-per-view event named 'Night of Champions' on May 27th. With WWE having plans to make this a star-studded show, fans are waiting eagerly for the night. However ahead of that, WWE's next PPV event Backlash will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6. WWE to Merge With UFC, to Form $21 Billion Sports Entertainment Company.

The recent Wrestlemania event was a grand success. In contrary to most reports, Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes and continued his reign. The Tribal Chief is reportedly not going to be a part of WWE's next PPV event at Backlash. And now today in this article let's take a look at when will Roman Reigns next defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

When Did Roman Reigns Last Defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title?

Roman Reigns last featured in a title match during Wrestlemania 39. The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes and defended his Undisputed WWE Universal title at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

When is Roman Reigns' Next Match?

According to a report from Ringside News, Roman Reigns is all set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal title in the Ring of Champions in Jeddah Saudi Arabia on May 27. His opponent in this match however is yet to be decided. With the Bloodline Saga still going on, Sami Zayn is one of the reported opponents for Reigns for his next title match. WWE Reportedly Sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund by Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon Resigns.

Reigns won the WWE Universal title in 2020 by defeating previous champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowmann in a No Holds Barred Tripple Threat match at Payback on August 30, 2020. He is currently in his second reign and fans are eagerly waiting for him to see in the action again.

