Shooting World Cup 2020 in New Delhi to Have No Ranking Points: ISSF

New Delhi, March 4: The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Wednesday said that no ranking points will be available at the upcoming New Delhi Shooting World Cup. "Due to local restrictions relating to the COVID-19 virus introduced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India, the organizers of the ISSF World Cup in New-Delhi cannot guarantee the participation of all the athletes who would like to enter those competitions," said the ISSF in a statement.

"Therefore no ranking points can be earned at this World Cup. Still, it will be possible to achieve the MQS (Minimum Qualification Scores) that can influence on athletes' chances to get the desired Olympic Quota Places."

The competition is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 26. Bahrain, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, North Korea and Turkmenistan have all pulled their shooters out of the tournament due to the outbreak of the virus. Furthermore, the government's travel advisory and quarantine regulation on South Korea, Iran and Italy could mean that shooters from the country won't be able to participate.