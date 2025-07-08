Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: With the series locked at 1-1, Sri Lanka National Cricket Team will clash against Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the third and final match of the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series, with the winner claiming the trophy. Host Sri Lanka claimed the first ODI, after which Bangladesh came back to snatch a win from a seemingly lost match to ensure the SL vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 series becomes a series decider. Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 2:30 PM IST. Janith Liyanage Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Tanzid Hasan During SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Trailing 0-1, Bangladesh managed to score a paltry 248, thanks to fifties from Parvez Hossain Emon (51) and Towhid Hridoy (51), and low-order contributions from Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Jaker Ali. Asitha Fernando down the Bangladesh line-up with a four-fer. In reply, Sri Lanka overcame a slow start, thanks to Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis, but found themselves in trouble at 99 for 4. However, Janith Liyanage kept the homeside in hunt, scoring a valiant 78, taking the match into the final overs, falling 16 short of the target.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2025 Details

Match SL vs BAN 3rd ODI Date Tuesday, July 8 Time 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV for Live Streaming, Sony Sports Ten TV Channels

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The third and final ODI of the three-match series between host Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played on Tuesday, July 8. The SL vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 is being hosted at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and starts at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025: Taskin Ahmed Reflects on Bangladesh’s Worst Batting Collapse Against Sri Lanka, Says ‘It Was Unexpected.’

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for cricket in Sri Lanka. Fans might find SL vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 viewing options on the Sony Ten TV channels for live telecast. For the SL vs BAN 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of SL vs BAN 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the SL vs BAN match online, but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Fans can also watch SL vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription. Sri Lanka will dominate this game and secure a resounding win here.

