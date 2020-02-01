Sunday Super Bowl 2020, Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers: Top Questions on Kansas City Chiefs Answered Before Super Bowl LIV Game Night

Kansas City Chiefs (Photo Credits: Getty)

The Super Bowl 2020 is just a day away and the fans are all geared up for the game between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The match will be held on February 2, 2020, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. This will the 11th time that Florida will play a host to the mega event. This will be the 54th edition of the Super Bowl LIV which will feature singing stalwarts like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in the half-time show. Now let’s have a look at the FAQs of Kansas City Chiefs. Super Bowl 2020, Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers: How Many Super Bowls Have 49ers Won? When Do 49ers Play? Top Questions on 49ers Answered Before Super Bowl LIV Game Night.

What time is the Chiefs game Sunday?

The match will be held at 06:30 pm EST February 2, 2020. As per India time, the match will begin at 5.00 AM on February 3 2020.

When was the last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl?

The last time Kansas City in the Super Bowl was in 1970. This will be their seventh appearance in the Super Bowl tournament.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

Kansas City has won three AFL Championships 1962, 1966, and 1969.

What channel is the Chiefs game on?

Fox is the official broadcaster of the mega-event in the USA. The fans in India can watch the match on FanCode app. The game will also be live-streamed on YouTube TV app.

Who owns the Kansas City Chiefs?

Lamar Hunt owns the team and it was he who came up with the team Super Bowl. However, Lamar passed away in 2006 as succumbed to the battle against cancer.

This is the 54th edition of the Super Bowl (LIV) and the 50th in the modern era of the National Football League (NFL). Surely the fans are quite excited to watch the proceedings of the match.