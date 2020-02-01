Super Bowl 2020, Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers: How Many Super Bowls Have 49ers Won? When Do 49ers Play? Top Questions on 49ers Answered Before Super Bowl LIV Game Night

San Francisco 49ers (Photo Credits: Getty)

Super Bowl LIV or Super Bowl 2020 is an annual event which will be held on February 2, 2020, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 54th Super Bowl League will feature two teams San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. The teams did not play each other during the 2019 regular season. This is the 54th edition (Super Bowl LIV) of the event and the 50th in the modern era of the National Football League (NFL). This will be the 11th edition of the tournament which will be hosted in Florida and sixth at the Miami Gardens. ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ crooner Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will be performing at the half-time show. Fox TV is the official broadcaster of the event. Now, let’s have a look at the FAQs regarding Francisco 49ers below: Super Bowl 2020 Date: From Live Telecast and Online Streaming Details To Match Timings in IST, Everything You Need to Know About the Showcase Event

How many Super Bowls have the 49ers won?

San Francisco 49ers have won the tournament five times- 1995, 1990, 1989, 1985, 1982.

When was the last time the 49ers went to the Super Bowl?

The last time teams San Francisco 49ers went to the Super Bowl was in 2012. The team played against the Green Packers.

Who won, 49ers or Packers?

It was the 49ers who walked away with a 37-30 win. The match was held at Levi’s Stadium at Santa Clara, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Who owns the 49ers?

Team 49ers is owned by Edward John DeBartolo who an American businessman, He has owned the team for the last 23 years. He was also elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor.

When do the 49ers play?

The match will be held on February 2, 2020. However, as per Indian time, the match will be held on Monday, February 3rd 2020 at 5.00 am.

The live streaming of the match will not be available in India. However, if the fans wish to catch up with the game, the live streaming of Super Bowl 2020 will be available on FanCode app. The match will also be live-streamed on YouTube TV app.