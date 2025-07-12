Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Amanda Anisimova is set to take on Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2025. Wimbledon will witness a new women's singles champion this time, with both Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek making their maiden appearances in the final of The Championships. Amanda Anisimova picked up one of the biggest wins of her career when she outclassed world no 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the first semi-final and she will be competing in her maiden Grand Slam final. Jannik Sinner Sets Up French Open Final Rematch Against Carlos Alcaraz After Defeating Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Finals.

Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, will be eyeing a sixth Grand Slam title and first since the 2024 French Open. The 24-year-old Polish tennis star became the first active women's singles player to make it to the finals of all three surfaces after she outclassed Belinda Bencic in the semi-final and now, she will look to stamp her authority on grass. Interestingly, it will be the first time that Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek will face each other. The two did have a match in 2016 in the Junior Fed Cup, where the Polish tennis star had emerged victorious in Poland's win over the United States. Novak Djokovic Plans To Play at Least One More Wimbledon After Losing to World No 1 Jannik Sinner in Semi-Finals of 2025 Grand Slam Event.

When is Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Final? Check Date, Time and Venue

Amanda Anisimova will lock horns with Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final at Wimbledon 2025 on Saturday, July 12. The Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek match is set to be played at Centre Court and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Final Live Telecast?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025. Fans in India can watch the Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final live telecast on the Star Sports Select 1 TV channel. For Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming?

JioHotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will provide Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. The match will be a pretty intense one with Iga Swiatek expected to come out on top in the end.

