India’s Ankita Raina will take on Australia's Anastasia Rodionova in the French Open 2021 Qualifier match. The Indian tennis player is yet to make the main draw of the singles event at any Grand Slam and she would be looking to change it in French Open 2021. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live streaming online and live TV telecast of Ankita Raina’s tennis match at the French Open 2021, then continue reading. French Open 2021 Schedule, Official Broadcaster in India and Other Things You Need to Know Ahead of This Year’s Roland Garros.

Ankita, earlier this year, qualified for the first round of doubles event at the Australian Open 2021 and now she will be eyeing to achieve the feat in the singles event as well.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2021 Ankita Raina vs Arina Rodionova Women's Singles Qualifier Match?

Ankita Raine vs Arina Rodionova Qualifier match in French Open 2021 will take place on May 24 (Monday). The match will be played at the Court 2 and it has a tentative start time of 03:20 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). French Open 2021 Qualifiers: Sumit Nagal to Clash with Roberto Marcora, Prajnesh Gunneswaran Versus Oscar Otte.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Ankita Raina vs Arina Rodionova Women's Singles Qualifier Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of French Open 2021 broadcast in India. However, it appears that there is no live telecast available for qualifier matches. So, Ankita Raina vs Arina Rodionova Women's singles Qualifier match is unlikely to get the live TV telecast. Fans can still keep a track of Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Ankita Raina vs Arina Rodionova Women's Singles Qualifier Match Online in India?

If Ankita Raina vs Arina Rodionova Women's Singles Qualifier Match gets a live telecast then it will have live streaming online as well. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online. Noe free live streaming of French Open 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

