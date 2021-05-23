Paris, May 23: India's top singles players Sumit Nagal on Sunday drew lower-ranked Italian Roberto Marcora while Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan got matching rivals for their first-round clashes at French Open Qualifiers.

The 23-year Nagal is yet to earn a main draw berth in the Clay court Grand Slam and must make a good start against the 191st ranked Marcora. The Jhajjar-born Indian, who competed at the Australian Open this year, has come into the tournament after playing two Challenger-level events, where he made the quarterfinals.

The left-handed Prajnesh, ranked 149, will take on Germany's Oscar Otte, ranked 152. Prajnesh has not competed in the main draw of a Grand Slam since losing his first round of the 2020 Australian Open. In 2019, he had featured in all four majors in the calender. French Open 2021 Live Streaming Online & Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast Of This Year's Roland Garros on TV in India?.

Ramkumar, who has failed to enter the main draw of a Grand Slam in a number of attempts, will open his campaign against American Michael Mmoh, ranked 168.

Ramkumar's ranking has dropped considerably as the Chennai player is now placed outside the top-200, at number 215. In the women's singles, Ankita Raina will open her campaign against Australian veteran Anastasia Rodionova.

