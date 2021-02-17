Top seed and local favourite Ashleigh Barty will clash against Karolina Muchova in the quarter-final of women’s singles in Australian Open 2021. Both players have not dropped a set so far in the season’s first Grand Slam. Muchova shocked the tennis world by ousting sixth-seed and compatriot Karolina Pliskova in the third round and also reached the quarter-finals after beating Elise Mertens in the previous round. Meanwhile, fans looking where and how to watch the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Muchova quarter-final match in women’s singles should scroll down for all relevant information. Aslan Karatsev Becomes First Man To Reach Australian Open 2021 Semi-Final on Debut in Open Era.

Barty, 2019 French Open champion, started her Australian Open 2021 campaign with a double bagel over Danka Kovinic and has since gone on to beat Daria Gavrilova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Shelby Rogers to reach the quarter-finals. She is aiming to reach the semi-final of the Australian Open for the second successive year. Her opponent Muchova Jelena Ostapenko, Mona Barthel, Karolina Pliskova and Elise Mertens. She is making her maiden appearance in the quarter-final at Melbourne Park. Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams Knocks Simona Halep Out, Progresses to Semis.

When is Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Muchova Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match at Australian Open 2021

Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Muchova match in Australian Open 2020-21 quarter-final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena. The match will be held on February 17 (Wednesday) and the game is scheduled to begin at 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Muchova, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Muchova quarter-final match live on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live telecast.

Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Muchova, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Network holds the broadcasting rights for Australian Open 2021, fans can watch the Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Muchova quarter-final match on SonyLiv, which will be live-streaming the women’s singles clash online for fans in India.

