Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Tennis Match?

Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Twitter)

Tennis fans are all set to get nostalgic as Ashleigh Barty and Petra Kvitova will lock horns in the women’s singles quarter-final match of Australian open 2020. The match will be played on January 28 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. In the 2019 edition of the gala tournament too, the two players met where Petra Kvitova registered a triumph in two straight sets. Well, the victory must still be fresh in the mind of the 29-year old player and she will aim to replicate the history while Barty, who enjoyed a sensational run in the tournament, will aim for redemption. Meanwhile, one can scroll down to check out the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the Quarter-final clash. Coco Gauff’s Bid for History at Australian Open 2020 Ends in Tears.

Well, both the players displayed some great form in their previous matches and one can expect the upcoming game to go down to the wire. Not even one previous match of the two players was stretched to the fourth set which displays the dominance of the two. Well, Barty will certainly have the advantage of the home crowd and the youngster will not want to disappoint them. Moreover, she is currently the number-one ranked women Tennis player and the veteran Kvitova must vary off her.

When is Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match at Australian Open 2020

The quarter-final match between Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova in the ongoing Australian Open 2020 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 28, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will tentatively start at 7:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast

Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova match in the quarter-final of Australian Open will be telecasted on Sony channels as it is the official broadcaster of 2020 Australian Open in India. So, fans can switch to Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the knock-out game.

Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Streaming Online

In case, you are not able to watch the quarter-final match on Television, you can switch to online streaming in order to catch the live-action of the game. Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova match in the quarter-final of Australian Open 2020 will be streamed live on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network. Fans also can enjoy the live-action of the knock-out clash on the SonyLiv the official website of Australian Open.

Well, both the players have enjoyed a sensational tournament and thus, predicting the favourites will not be easy. Nevertheless, one thing is sure that the high-voltage clash will a lot of great action and crunch moments.