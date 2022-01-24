Action in the Australian Open 2022 is heating up as we near the quarterfinals stage of the tennis tournament. On day eight of the tournament we witnessed some exciting fourth round clashes. There were upsets as well. Kaia Kanepi’s win over world number two Aryna Sabalenka was perhaps the biggest highlight of the day. So as the action intensifies in Melbourne Park we take look at some of the top results and major highlights from Day 8 of Australian Open 2022. Australian Open 2022 Result: Simona Halep Crashes Out of Tournament Following Fourth Round Defeat to Alize Cornet (Watch Video Highlights).

Another highlight of the day was 32-year-old Alize Cornet’s win over Simona Halep. Cornet finally makes it to a major quarterfinal in her 63rd Grand Slam. Iga Swiatek also made it to her first Australian Open quarterfinals. Meanwhile, check out some highlights of day 8: Australian Open 2022: Expecting a Long Battle With Rafael Nadal in Quarters, Says Denis Shapovalov.

Australian Open 2022 Day 8 Highlights

# Kaia Kanepi completed her career set of Grand Slam quarter-finals after upsetting of world number 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

# Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the men's singles round four match that lasted for 3 hours and 23 minutes.

# Iga Swiatek made it to her first Australian Open quarterfinal with win over Sorana Cirstea.

# Jannik Sinner also reached his first Australian Open quarterfinal with 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4 win over Alex de Minaur.

# Alize Cornet finally reached a major quarterfinal in her 63rd Grand Slam after knocking out Simona Halep.

# Daniil Medvedev defeated Maxime Cressy to reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the second time.

It is going to be an action packed day on August 25. Rafael Nadal will take on Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals. In another QF clash in men’s singles, Gael Monfils will be up against Matteo Berrettini. India’s Sania Mirza will be in action as she partners Rajeev Ram in the quarterfinal of mixed doubles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2022 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).