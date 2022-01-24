Simona Halep was knocked out of the Australian Open 2022 by Alize Cornet, who put up an inspired performance to enter the quarterfinals of the competition on Monday, January 24. Fourteenth-seed Halep, who is a two-time Grand Slam champion and was considered a favourite for the title, crashed out after a 6-4 3-6 6-4 defeat to Cornet at the Rod Laver Arena. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

A new chapter… On her 63rd main draw appearance, @alizecornet is into her FIRST Grand Slam quarterfinal. The world No.61 upsets Simona Halep 6-4 3-6 6-4.#AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/PwlBeFTPDA — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2022

