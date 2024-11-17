Mumbai, November 17: Carlos Alcaraz has said that winning the Davis Cup for Rafael Nadal is a "huge motivation" for him and he is excited to be by Rafa’s side for his farewell. Nadal has confirmed the Davis Cup will be the final event of his remarkable career and Alcaraz is eager to give one of Spain's greatest sporting icons the perfect send-off. Retiring Rafael Nadal Won’t Play Davis Cup 2024 Singles if He Is Not Feeling Good Enough.

"It’s probably the most special tournament I’ll play in my career, because of what’s happening, because of the circumstances. The Davis Cup has always been a tournament that I’d love to win one day, I’m passionate about representing Spain. I’ve said it many times: one of the greatest things in the world is being able to represent your country in any field. Having Rafa by my side, knowing it’s his last tournament, will make it much more special," Alcaraz said landed in Malaga to join the Spanish team for Davis Cup Final 8 match.

‘I’ll try to contribute and help the team any way I can – for me, for Spain and especially for Rafa. No player deserves more to finish the incredible career he had with a title, and I know how special the Davis Cup is for him. It will be a difficult challenge but winning it for Rafa is a huge motivation," he added.

Nadal was named in the Spain team for this Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga and he will look to build on a sensational record in this competition that has seen him win 29 of 30 singles matches and eight of his 12 doubles matches. World Number One Jannik Sinner Dispatches Casper Ruud To Reach ATP Finals 2024 Title Match.

"Rafa’s farewell is much more important, at least for me. The Davis Cup is every year. Rafa’s farewell, saying goodbye to a legend of the sport, unfortunately only happens once. The Davis is very important, representing your country and trying to win it for Spain, but personally I’m very excited to be by Rafa’s side for his farewell," said Alcaraz.

Juan Carlos Ferrero, Alex Corretja and Albert Costa led the way as they lifted the title for the first time in 2000 and by the time they won again four years later, a young Rafael Nadal had emerged as he recorded a famous win against USA's Andy Roddick in the final. Nadal also figured prominently in Spain's most recent win in this competition, as he led the team to success five years ago in Madrid.

"And the fact that it’s in the Davis, which is a very important tournament for him, virtually where he started his career with that victory against Roddick... Being able to retire in this competition is special, and it is for me, too. It will be an incredible event because of the occasion and hopefully it will end with the title," he concluded. US Open Runner-Up Taylor Fritz Reaches Another Big Final at ATP Finals 2024 Following Win Over Alexander Zverev.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, has barely played over the past two seasons due to injuries and will retire at the end of the 2024 season. Alcaraz and his 17 years senior campatriot Nadal teamed up in the doubles at this summer's Olympics in Paris, though were knocked out in the quarterfinals.

Spain, which had six Davis Cup title -- four of which Nadal has played a part in -- will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Nadal retires as the second-most successful men's singles player of all time, behind only long-time rival Novak Djokovic, who has won 24 majors so far.

