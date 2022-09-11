The US Open 2022 final day is here. Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will square off against each other in the Men's Singles final at Flushing Meadows tonight, September 11. This will be first time, US Open will have a new champion in its history. While Alacaraz reached his first Grand Slam final, Ruud is just one victory away from his first major title in his career. Both the star will be looking to create history in the year's last major title event. Meanwhile, fans looking for live telecast and online live streaming details of the US Open final, can scroll down below. Iga Swiatek Wins US Open 2022 Title, Outlasts Ons Jabeur in the Final (Watch Video)

Spanish sensation Alcaraz defeated Rafael local star Frances Tiafoe who ended Rafael Nadal's dream of winning three grand slams in 2022. On the other hand, Norwegian star Casper Ruud had to overcome the challenge of Karen Khavhanov in a four-set thrilling semifinal clash. With both Nadal and defending champion Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the US Open, it is time for a fresh face to clinch the grand slam title this year.

When is Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2022 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz match in the men's singles final at US Open 2022 will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 12, 2022 (Monday). The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2022 Final Live Telecast

Fans can watch the live telecast of Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz final of the US Open 2022 on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the 2022 US Open in India. Viewers can enjoy the live action of the match on any of the Sony Sports channels.

Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2022 Final Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the US Open men's singles final match for its online fans in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to catch Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz clash on online platforms.

