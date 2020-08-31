Tennis fans must brace themselves Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff will lock horns with Anastasija Sevastova in the opening round of the 2020 US Open. The match will be played at the Flushing Meadows in New York on Tuesday (September 1). Both the players failed to make a mark in the recently concluded Western & Southern Open where they got knocked out in their respective first-round matches. Hence, both the stars must be raring to redeem themselves by making a statement at the hard-court slam. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, venue and other necessary details of Coco Gauff vs Anastasija Sevastova match. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas, US Open 2020 Live Streaming Online.

Though this will be the first meeting of Gauff and Sevastova, the pressure on the latter would be immense, and she had a forgettable year so far. The Latvian star has won just one of her eight encounters in 2020, and she’ll be determined to improve the record. Notably, her lone victory came against the legendary Serena Williams. On the other hand, the 16-year-old sensation enjoyed a staggering year so far. The American star advanced to the top 16 of the Australian Open before progressing to the semis at Lexington open. Without further ado, let’s look at the streaming and other details of the match. US Open 2020 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Tennis Grand Slam Tournament.

Coco Gauff vs Anastasija Sevastova match in US Open 2020 will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York. The first-round match will take place on September 01, 2020 (Tuesday).

Fans can watch the Coco Gauff vs Anastasija Sevastova women’s singles first-round match in US Open 2020 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for US Open 2020 in India. To catch the live action on TV, fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels.

You can also follow the opening round clash live on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Coco Gauff vs Anastasija Sevastova first-round match live online for its fans in India. Fans can either log into hotstar.com or watch the match live on Hotstar mobile application.

Both the players possess a similar playing style, and their clash will undoubtedly be interesting. Sevastova can generate great pace through her extended follow-through. On the other hand, the American star relies on her backhand to hurry the opposition.

