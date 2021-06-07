American tennis sensation Coco Gauff would take on Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in a fourth-round clash at the Phillipe Chatrier court on Monday. The 17-year old has had a dominant run in the competition this year, where she defeated Aleksandra Krunic and Wang Qiang in her first matches with relative ease. She was aided by her opponent Jennifer Brady retiring due to injury after just 23 minutes into their third-round match. Gauff would have her sights firmly set on making it to the quarterfinals this year, with her best finishes being the fourth round in Wimbledon 2019 and the Australian Open in 2020. Sports News | French Open: Andy Murray Backs Roger Federer's Decision to Withdraw

Jabeur, on the other hand, got the better of Yulia Putintseva. Astra Sharma and Magda Linette, whom she had to work hard to defeat. Mentally, Jabeur would hold an upper hand on Gauff, given the fact that she defeated the youngster at the Charleston Open in April. However, Gauff leads with two wins.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur Women's Singles Match?

The match would be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it will start any at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur Women's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur Women’s singles match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

