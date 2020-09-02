Divij Sharan and Nikola Cacic will face Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof in the second round of men’s singles match in US Open 2020. The Divij Sharan/Nikola Cacic vs Nikola Mektic/Wesley Koolhof match will take place on September 02, 2020 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York. Both the men’s and women’s doubles matches are set to begin on Wednesday. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch Divij Sharan/Nikola Cacic vs Nikola Mektic/Wesley Koolhof match can scroll down for all information, including free live telecast, online live streaming and live score details. Sumit Nagal’s Lightening Fast Shots on Court Praised By Official Handle of US Open 2020 After his Win Over Bradley Klahn (Watch Video).

The Indian/Serbian pair will take on the Croatian and Dutch combo as they aim to advance to the second round in US Open 2020. This is also the first time Sharan and Cacic will be pairing each other. Sharan’s best outing at a third-round exit in 2013 while his best Grand Slam appearance is the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2018. Nikola Cacic’s only Grand Slam appearance came at the Australian Open earlier this year.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Divij Sharan/Nikola Cacic vs Nikola Mektic/Wesley Koolhof Men’s Singles second-round Match?

Divij Sharan/Nikola Cacic vs Nikola Mektic/Wesley Koolhof match in the second round of men’s doubles US Open 2020 will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York. The second-round match will take place on September 02 (Wednesday) and it has a tentative start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Divij Sharan/Nikola Cacic vs Nikola Mektic/Wesley Koolhof, Men’s Singles second-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Live telecast of Divij Sharan/Nikola Cacic vs Nikola Mektic/Wesley Koolhof match in US Open 2020 men’s singles will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for US Open 2020 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD to catch the live-action.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Divij Sharan/Nikola Cacic vs Nikola Mektic/Wesley Koolhof Men’s Singles second-round Match Online in India?

Fans in India can also catch live action on online platforms. Divij Sharan/Nikola Cacic vs Nikola Mektic/Wesley Koolhof men’s singles second-round match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the online media streaming partner of Star Network. Fans can live stream the second round match either on the Hotstar mobile application or on the website.

