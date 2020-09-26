French Open 2020 is set to begin from September 27, 2020 (Sunday). The clay-court Grand Slam tournament, usually held in the final week of May, was postponed to September end this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Grand Slam tournament will be played at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris and will run until October 11. Rafael Nadal is the defending men’s singles champion while Australian Ashleigh Barty, who has withdrawn from the tournament this year, is the women’s singles champion. Meanwhile, fans in India can scroll down for all free live telecast and live streaming details online and on TV, Including catching live-action of Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar in IST timings. French Open 2020: Andy Murray Given Wild Card Entry for Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2020 champion, is the men’s singles top seed at Roland Garros while 12-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal is the seeded second at the Grand Slam event. In the women’s singles, Simona Halep, 2018 French Open champion, is the top seed following the withdrawal of the top-ranked Ashleigh Barty. Karolina Pliskova has been seeded second while 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams is seeded sixth in the tournament. Fans, who are looking to catch the live action of French Open 2020 via live streaming online and live telecast can find all details here. French Open 2020: Two Players, Coach Test COVID-19 Positive Ahead of Roland Garros Grand Slam Tennis Tournament.

What Is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020?

The opening round of matches in French Open 2020 main draw will begin from September 27, 2020 (Sunday). The Clay Court Grand Slam tournament will run for two weeks, starting Sunday, and will end on October 11. All matches will be played at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France. Matches are set to begin from Sunday but the timings are yet to be confirmed although the first match will begin at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Tennis and French Open fans in India can catch the live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner for French Open 2020 Grand Slam tournament in India and will be providing the live telecast of select matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels to catch the matches live.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Online in India?

Matches will also be live on online platforms for fans not able to catch the live-action television. Fans seeking to catch the live action of French Open 2020 online can live stream the games on Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming select French Open 2020 matches on its mobile application as well as on the website.

A number of top players will miss the French Open this year. Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is out for the entire season due to complications in his recovery from right knee surgery while newly crowned US Open women’s singles champion Naomi Osaka was ruled out just a week after her US Open conquest due to a hamstring injury. World No 7 Bianca Andreescu is also ruled out with a knee injury.

