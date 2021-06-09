Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari is yet another battle that is happening today in the Quarter-final of the French Open 2021. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming details and telecast details of the match. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So this is the first time that the two players will take on each other thus there is no head-to-head record for the two players. The match will be played at Court Philippe CHARTIER. Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejcikova, French Open 2021 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Women's Singles Tennis Match in India?

Iga has made way into the quarter-finals after defeating Kaja Juvan 6-0 7-5, Rebecca Peterson 6-1 6-1, Anett Kontaveit 7-64 6-0 and Marta Kostyuk 6-3 6-4. In her last outing at the Roland Garros, she had won the French Open 2020. Sakkari got to the quarter after defeating Katarina Zavatska 6-4 6-1, Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-3, Elise Mertens 7-5 6-72 6-2 and Sofia Kenin 6-1 6-3. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari, Women's Singles Match?

The match would be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it will start any at 3:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari, Women's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari, Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari, Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari Women’s singles match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

