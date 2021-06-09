The battle between Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova takes the centre stage at the French Open 2021. The match is going to be held at the Court Philippe CHARTIER. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details for the women's singles match but before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game first. So this is the first time that the two tennis stalwarts are taking on each other in their careers, so there is no head-head-record available for the two. Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Awestruck Seeing a White Tiger (View Photo).

Cori Gauff reached the quarter after winning against Aleksandra Krunic 7-611 6-4, Qiang Wang 6-3 7-61, Jennifer Brady 6-1 0-0 ret. and Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1. The last time she played in the French Open 2020, she had reached the second round of the tournament. Whereas, Krejcikova made way into the quarter after defeating Kristyna Pliskova 5-7 6-4 6-2, Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 6-3, Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-2 and Sloane Stephens 6-2 6-0. Her best result at the French Open 2020 was reaching the fourth round. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejcikova, Women's Singles Match?

The match would be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it will start any at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live TelecastCoco Gauff vs Barbora Krejcikova, Women's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejcikova, Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejcikova, Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejcikova Women’s singles match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

