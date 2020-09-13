Naomi Osaka clinched her second US Open title as she defeated Victoria Azarenka 1-6 6-3 6-3 at the Ashe Arthur Stadium. Osaka displayed her fighting spirit as she was one set down and then emerged strongly beating the Belarus player 6-3 and 6-3 in the following sets of the US Open 2020. Overall this was the third title for the 22-year-old. Prior to this, she had won the US Open 2018 and 2019 Australian Open. After winning her third career title, the Japanese tennis ace took to social media to express her happiness. No sooner she posted tweets about her win, the netizens went berserk congratulating her.

Naomi posted a few winning pictures of herself with the trophy and wrote, "This is crazy," as the caption of her snaps. The netizens hailed her fighting spirit and her focus to keep going on. One of them even said that she is an idol to all the girls back in Japan. Prior to this while winning her first US Open title, she went on to defeat Serena Williams. Now let's have a look at the reaction by Naomi and the tweets by netizens:

Sooooooooooo proud of you sister! Half Japanese girl here! おめでとうございます!!!!! Your hour upon hour of hard work won this for you today. And I dare say you won this for A LOT of people today. I'm so glad it was you. 🙌🏻🥳🙌🏻🇯🇵🇺🇸 true grit out there today. Girl I cried! — SeattleGK ⁷ (@seattlegk_7) September 13, 2020

😭😭🏆Congratulations Many messages thank you！ — yukari (@BrosYukari) September 13, 2020

Many congratulations, Naomi. Thoroughly deserved. Hope you're making some time now to take a well-earned rest. — Alfie Goodrich (@AlfieJapanorama) September 13, 2020

Congratulations Champion Osaka! I'm so proud of you. You inspired my mother who's been diagnosed with Dementia to coach you from her chair. She remembered the days when she played. Thank you for your poise, grace & fighting spirit. You made her day. It was beautiful to watch🥰🎾 — iamglorifly (@iamglorifly) September 13, 2020

Congratulations, Naomi! I was sweating so much during the last game, it was nerve wracking! You fought so hard! What a champ you are! 🎉 — Normis (@normitingala) September 13, 2020

After the match, Naomi Osaka said that she does not want to play any more finals with Azarinka as this was a tough game for her. The Japanese play also said that she has learnt a lot from the Belarus player.

