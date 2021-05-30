Japanese star Naomi Osaka will take on Romanian Patricia Maria Tig in the first round of French Open 2021. The clash will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court on May 30, 2021 (Sunday). Both will be looking for a positive start to their Roland Garros campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for Naomi Osaka vs Patricia Maria Tig, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Naomi Osaka Says She Won’t Be Fielding Questions During Press Conference at Roland Garros Citing Mental Health Concerns.

Naomi Osaka hasn’t historically fared well on Clay surfaces and will be aiming for a much better start this time around. The Japanese has never made it past the first round in French Open which will fill her Romanian opponent with optimism. Patricia Maria Tig has a 3-8 win-loss record in 2021 and is yet to win a main draw match at a claycourt event this year.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Naomi Osaka vs Patricia Maria Tig Women's Singles Match?

Naomi Osaka vs Patricia Maria Tig match in French Open 2021 will take place on May 30, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at Philippe Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Naomi Osaka vs Patricia Maria Tig Women's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Naomi Osaka vs Patricia Maria Tig Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Naomi Osaka vs Patricia Maria Tig Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Naomi Osaka vs Patricia Maria Tig Women’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2021 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).