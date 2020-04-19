Patrick McEnroe, Former Tennis Player, Recovers from COVID-19

Patrick McEnroe (Photo CRedits: AFP)

New York, April 19: Former tennis player Patrick McEnroe announced on Sunday that he has tested negative for coronavirus. The former US Davis Cup captain had been diagnosed with the pandemic and had been quarantined at his home in New York.

"All right everyone, great news for me and my wife, Melissa, we both tested negative for COVID-19," McEnroe said in a video posted on Twitter. "We just got the tests back this morning."

"I know we're talking a lot about testing on TV, we need more of them, we all know that. It was great to see this going so well for us and for New York state in general," said McEnroe.

53-year-old McEnroe, who is the younger brother of seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe, said that he is looking to help out in the fight against the pandemic that has killed more than 12,000 in New York. "Now I'll try to go for the antibody test when that's available to give my blood, my plasma. Still thinking about everyone on the front lines," McEnroe said.

New York reported 540 more coronavirus deaths overnight, a reduction of 25 per cent from the previous day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, but the state still remained the epicentre of the pandemic in the US, which currently accounts for the highest number of cases and fatalities in the world.